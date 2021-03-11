A coronavirus appeal has been launched in the Municipality of Calvia, which includes the popular resorts of Magalluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa, asking local residents to be responsible in order to avoid a fourth wave of infections and make sure tourism recovers in the summer and autumn.

Calvia Mayor, Alfonso Rodriguez has applauded the low rates of covid-19 contagion in recent weeks saying the possibility of controlling the pandemic was close, but called for the vaccination process to be speeded up.

I have estimates that tourist activity in the Municipality dropped by 85% in the high season in 2020 and warned that failure to comply with the coronavirus restrictions would have consequences.

“We cannot afford to risk a new wave that would result in the deaths of more loved ones, full ICUs, a saturated health system and put the brakes on the Tourism Industry, “he said.

With bar and restaurant terraces and interiors open and Easter fast approaching Mayor Rodriguez is appealing to residents to follow the coronavirus restrictions to prevent infection.