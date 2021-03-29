On Sunday morning, Calvia police broke up a birthday party at a chalet on the Camí de Son Font. Thirty-five people had gathered on Saturday evening, and on the Sunday morning a resident alerted officers on a routine control to the movement of people at the villa.

Police established that the daughter of the property had arranged a party for her birthday. Those attending were all aged between 20 and 25. When officers arrived, some threw packets of drugs out of windows. Small quantities of various drugs were retrieved and five reports were made for possession.

There were other reports – one for drug dealing, one for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for “administrative irregularities” and another for being in a car without wearing masks and not being cohabitants.