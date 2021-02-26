Residents have denounced illegal car races on road that connects Palma and Calvia. These races are held on sections between Es Coll des Tords, Son Marill, Valldurgent, Coll de sa Creu and Calvia. They take place from eight in the evening until midnight.

The cars have souped-up engines, reach high speeds and make a “deafening” noise. Residents say that the races are very dangerous and that “sooner or later someone will be killed”. They are asking for the urgent intervention of police and the Guardia Civil, to whom photos of car number plates have been sent.

It is suspected that there is Whatsapp notification to move races to other locations is police patrols appear.