The founder of the Baring Vostok investment fund, American Michael Calvey, accused of embezzling 2.5 billion rubles, announced his desire to continue working in the Russian Federation. Writes about it RIA News…

“There is a desire to continue working in Russia and investing, but everything will depend on the outcome of this process,” Calvey told the press after the meeting of the Meshchansky Court of Moscow, where he testified.

Calvey was detained and arrested in February 2019 and placed under house arrest in April. In November last year, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation relaxed the measure of restraint, replacing it with a ban on certain actions.

The US citizen recalled that the other day, exactly two years have passed since the beginning of “this groundless criminal case, in which there are no victims, no corpus delicti, or any evidence.”

“These two years, I and my innocent colleagues have lost the opportunity to work fully, have lost precious time of life,” the agency quoted Calvey as saying. “We look forward to the continuation of the substantive hearings and the early completion of the process to return to what we do best – invest in Russian companies.”

The investigation believes that Calvey and his business partners persuaded the shareholders of Vostochny Bank to vote for the compensation agreement, according to which, instead of returning the debt, Vostochny transferred 59.9% of the shares of the International Financial Technology Group. They were estimated at three billion rubles at a real cost of 600,000 rubles, the ICR said. An independent examination, commissioned by the defense, came to different conclusions: the lawyers said that the market value of the package of securities was 3.8 billion rubles. None of the defendants in the case, who are accused of embezzling Vostochny’s money by issuing a non-repayable loan of 2.5 billion rubles to the First Collection Bureau, admits his guilt.