The Colombian James Rodriguez debuted this Saturday as a scorer in the Premier League at Everton win 5-2 at West Bromwich Albion. The midfielder, who started for the second consecutive game in the league, made it 2-1 when he received the ball in the crescent of the area and defined with a shot with his left foot hitting the post. It’s James’ first goal since he scored with him. Real Madrid against Granada in October 2019.

Previously, the scoreboard had been opened by West Brom through Grady dianganga, but the joy of the newly promoted did not last long and Dominic Calvert-Lewin made the tie with a heel shot before James made it 2-1. Just before halftime, West Brom were left with ten men for the expulsion of Kieran Gibbs, who assaulted James, and protests from Baggies coach Slaven Bilic also cost him the red card.

After the restart, surprisingly, West Brom managed to draw with a goal from a free-kick by Matheus Pereira, but with ten men, the team quickly deflated and Michael Keane first and Calvert-Lewin then they made it 4-2. The English forward would still add another for 5-2, with assistance from James, getting his first hat trick with the Everton jersey and climbing to the first place in the classification of the Premier’s Golden Boot, with four goals, one above Mohamed Salah.

Everton also placed first waiting for the rest of the day to be played. Those of Carlo Ancelotti add two wins in two games, the complete opposite of a West Brom that accumulates two defeats on its locker.