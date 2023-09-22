“Pathological networks are fundamental tools that we have learned to implement over the last few years, they allow all centers that deal with liver diseases, from the largest to the smallest, therefore those most distributed throughout the territory, to obtain the same standard system of diagnosis and treatment of its patients”. This was said by Vincenza Calvaruso, National Secretary of the Italian Association for the Study of the Liver (AISF) on the occasion of the presentation of the book “PBC – Italian Best Practices: the story of the protagonists” held in the Sala Nassirya of the Senate