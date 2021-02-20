In February 2018, Calu rivero was encouraged to tell the reasons why in 2012 he decided to give up Sweet love, the successful Telefe strip that he abandoned in the middle of the recordings. Some time later, the actress made public her complaint for sexual harassment that she made against Juan Darthés.

At the time, the actor responded to Calu by denouncing her in court for damages, and publicly disassociated himself from the events. Later, Darthes would be involved in another scandal after Thelma Fardin’s rape complaint and he left for Brazil, where he currently resides.

“I speak so that no one else goes through the same thing as me,” said Calu, three years ago, in a note he gave to the magazine Hello! Time passed, Dignity, as Calu calls himself now, he again referred to the Darthés case and showed his indignation about it.

The actress spoke with Fernanda Iglesias for the program This is not hollywood (by FM Lots of Radio) and referred to the status of the complaint that the actor initiated after she publicly told that he had harassed her.

In a concise way and respecting the law, the actress managed to say: “I cannot speak, you should discuss this with my lawyer. But he, still a fugitive from Justice, through his legal representatives, is keeping this trial against me alive. “.

New life. Calu Rivero with Andréy, her Russian boyfriend, whom she met at a naturist reserve near New York.

In that sense, and changing the axis of the talk a bit (but not so much), Calu expanded on the femicide of Úrsula Bahillo, the 18-year-old girl who was murdered by her ex-partner. “With everything that is happening on a social level, It is time for there to be a gender perspective in Justice, that this definitive change be seen to have a society of equality between sexes and genders ”, he expressed.

And he continued speaking, helplessly, about the case that shocked the country: “Obviously I feel injustice, sadness … I feel more damage, but then I start to think about everything that happens and continues to happen, and it is like a feeling of … what’s going on? Why are we like this? Why Úrsula? I don’t know how to get out of this loop and this cycle of 48 femicides so far this year ”.

A month ago, Carina Zampini, who was one of the protagonists of Sweet love, spoke for the first time about Calu’s complaint to Darthés: “I didn’t want to talk too much because the truth is that I was not aware of that fact,” he began by saying.

Then, the host also explained sincerely: “If I had been aware of that, it would not be necessary for me to be explaining anything today because I would have done something. I am not one of the people who pretend that things do not happen, except that. Somehow I would have intervened or spoken with (the producer) Quique Estevanez. I didn’t know it. “