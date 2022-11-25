A 51-year-old man, Marcello Tortorici, died at the Sant’Elia hospital in Caltanissetta after being seriously injured in the throat by stab wounds during an argument that broke out around 8.30 pm in via San Domenico in the historic center of the capital, in which 3 other people were injured. At the origin of the dispute, according to reconstructions of those present, an unwelcome appreciation expressed towards a girl. Of the wounded one was hospitalized in red code and is said to be in critical condition while another is in yellow code.