Caltanissetta, discovered a neo-fascist plan to control “unwelcome” magistrates

The Prosecutor of Caltanissetta has discovered a neo-fascist plan to control the magistrates. There are two arrests made by Dia: they ended up in handcuffs the lawyer Stefano Menicacci And Dominic Romeo. They are accused of false information to the prosecutor aggravated by having lied in a massacre proceeding. The investigation stems from some interceptions that would have revealed a project inspired by the fascist ideology of setting up an “Observatory” of the activities of the judiciary. The goal was to “strike some magistrates” “unwelcome”. The idea was to set up a secret nucleus that would monitor the judiciary and in particular the judges deemed “uncomfortable”.

The neo-fascist project it envisaged the request for support “from very high levels of the Executive power and from others, an endorsement that the associates affirm, in their talks, to have already obtained”. So explains the prosecutor. But no member of the institutions is currently under investigation.

A very delicate investigation therefore which sees in one of the suspects a protagonist of other investigations that are also intertwined with black terrorism.

Menicacci, 91 years old, is a Andx MSI deputyhistorical defender of the black subversive Stefano Delle Chiaie, founder of Avanguardia Nazionale, organization outlawed in 1976. In recent weeks, the Court of Assizes of Bologna has sent the prosecutor’s office of the capital the minutes of his deposition at the trial on the massacre of August 2, 1980 to evaluate whether he had lied in court. Menicacci, a native of Foligno, in the province of Perugia, among other things was investigated in the investigation into the so-called Criminal Systems of the Palermo Prosecutor’s Officelater archived, on an alleged coup that would have seen protagonists in the 90s, in an attempt to destabilize the country, Cosa nostra, deviated Freemasonry, pieces of state and black subversion.

La Dia also searched the homes of Adriano Tilgher, leading exponent of the dissolved Avanguardia Nazionale organization (convicted in 1981 for reorganizing the fascist party), lieutenant of the black subversive Stefano Delle Chiaie, of the lawyer Saverio Ingraffia and of the university professor Francesco Scala. The decrees were issued by the Caltanissetta prosecutor’s office for crimes of conspiracy and violation of the Anselmi law on secret associations. “The two events are not connected, if not partially and only from a probative point of view”.

