Caltanissetta: animal abuse, police save 12 malnourished dogs forced into cages

Twelve dogs, malnourished, in hypothermia, forced into cages or chained, were rescued by Caltanissetta police officers as part of a targeted activity to combat illegal horse racing and dog fighting. Thanks to the information acquired by the policemen of the Niscemi police station, several checks were carried out, with the help of the veterinarians of the ASP of Caltanissetta, which made it possible to identify illegal horse breeding stables and find very serious conditions of mistreatment of twelve dogs.



Three mixed breeds, two large and one small, were tied to a chain and could not travel more than a few metres; nine dogs, probably bred for hunting, were locked in an illegal box. The animals were malnourished (a technique used during the hunting period to increase performance for the search for prey), in hypothermia and forced to live in very narrow cages among fecal material, in an illegal building devoid of basic hygienic conditions and in almost total absence of light. The owner of the restaurant was investigated for animal cruelty. The dogs were seized and entrusted to the care of a specialized center affiliated with the Municipality of Niscemi.

