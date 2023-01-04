Thirteen year old kidnapped, tortured and threatened with death by two peers in Caltanissetta: arrests

The thirteen year old seized, tortured and threatened with death in Caltanissetta by two fifteen-year-olds arrested by the carabinieri, he would have been attracted by one of his two tormentors, through a message on WhatsApp: “Come to my garage tomorrow morning and I have to talk to you”.

The boy was allegedly invited to go to a garage in the Badia with the proposal of showing him an electronic cigarette. The victim and one of the two alleged attackers, they knew each other from having attended the same school. The thirteen year old, once he arrived at the garage, also found the other boy. The two begin to offend the thirteen-year-old by saying “well done cog..ne”.

They take white colored packing tape to wrap around the ankles, wrists and then seal the 13 year old’s mouth. They tie him to a chair and start beating him: slaps, fists on the neck and in different parts of the body, kicks on ankles and side, blows delivered with great force.

the thirteen year old, tied to a chair, does not even try to react. He suffers humiliation, spit in the face and serious threats, by means of work tools such as hammers and a flick knife, aimed at face and eye level. The two throw a bucket containing water and motor oil at him with the threat of setting him on fire, using a lighter placed at the back of the neck. After more than an hour, he is untied, probably due to the presence of people outside the garage, and hit with further punches on the side with the further threat of death if he tells anyone about what happened.

Then it is released. Once back in his home, the thirteen-year-old’s mother realizes that her son is traumatized, visibly agitated and frightened, in tears and in a state of confusion. Initially the boy tries to hide what happened from his mother, but the woman insists until her son vents and tells her everything about her. Hence the mother’s decision to turn to the carabinieri.

The two fifteen year olds were arrested by the military of the weapon and transferred to a juvenile penitentiary institution. They are accused in various capacities of torture, kidnapping, threat, aggravated injuries and carrying objects likely to offend. The provision, issued by the Gip at the Caltanissetta Juvenile Court, stems from an investigation by the Caltanissetta Carabinieri, coordinated by the Caltanissetta Public Prosecutor for Minors, Rocco Cosentinofrom which serious circumstantial evidence emerged against the two minors.

The motive for the kidnapping and torture would be due to the desire of the two fifteen-year-olds to take revenge against the thirteen-year-old, for the fact that the latter allegedly complained about some attacks against some of his friends.

“The modus operandi of the two suspects – writes the Gip – is compatible with the violent, aggressive and oppressive conduct already implemented by them, both together and individually, on other occasions, towards other minors. Primarily, the conduct of the suspects can be qualified as cruel on the basis of the brutality of the physical and psychological violence inflicted, which lasted for more than an hour”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

