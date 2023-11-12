But as many as 11 million come from dividends from the 257 million euro securities garden. Continuous red for newspapers. In ten years I lost over 300 million euros





In these times, it cannot help but arouse a certain amazement to see a newspaper owner close the balance sheets in profit. With very few exceptions, almost no Italian publisher manages to close the books with any profit, given the structural sales crisis that has lasted for a decade now.

And it is surprising that the “lucky” publisher is indeed one Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, one of the most liquid and richest men in Italy, involved in the disputes over Mediobanca and Generali. His Caltagirone publisher, listed on the stock exchange and which publishes Il Messaggero, il Mattino, il Gazzettino, plus other local newspapers, closed the accounts for the first half of 2023 with a net profit of 9.2 million euros. And the whole of 2022 had also seen profits of another 7 million for the publishing house led by his daughter Azzurra Caltagirone.

Almost a positive case study, in that huge sea of ​​budget reds that characterize most of the daily and periodical publishing sector.

THE HEADLINES OF THE ASSAULT ON BIG FINANCE IN THE BELLY OF CALTAGIRONE EDITORE

But it is simply an optical error. Those profits do not come from the publishing business, which continues to be at a loss, but from Caltagirone’s unbridled passion for finance. Inside the Caltagirone editore box there are pieces of its financial holdings in securities. From Generali, to Mediobanca; to the most recent Azimut; Post Office; Italgas and Popolare di Sondrio. A little garden of securities worth 257 million euros. The investments in the takeovers of Generali and Mediobanca alone are worth 210 million euros. Well, that little financial treasure in the belly of a company that manufactures newspapers produces a nice flow of dividends every year, which in the first six months of 2023 alone amounted to over 11 million. Coupons arriving at Caltagirone publisher which in fact are worth more than the profits produced, given that newspapers are instead constantly losing money.

PROFITS FOR 9 MILLION, BUT 11 MILLION COME FROM THE SECURITIES GARDEN WHILE NEWSPAPERS ARE IN RED FOR 2 MILLION

Without those financial proceeds nothing but profitable companies. Just unpack the balance sheet to notice it: the typical business, the editorial one with the three large newspapers (Messaggero; il Mattino and Gazzettini) plus the Corriere Adriatico and the Puglia newspaper had a total turnover, in the first six months of 2023, of 55 million euros, but the business, minus costs, amortization and write-downs, goes into the red at an operational level for 2 million euros. In fact, the declared profit of just over 9 million comes only from the 11 million dividends collected from the securities in the portfolio. And this also applies to the whole of 2022. The profit of 7 million that year comes entirely from the collection of proceeds from the securities garden, 18 million collected. Without those revenues, 2022 would also have closed at a loss given that the newspapers had a turnover of 110 million but ended up with a loss of 13 million at an operational management level.

LOSSES STREAK OF OVER 300 MILLION IN 10 YEARS

After all, how can we avoid ending up in the red with newspapers, given that every year, as on average for the entire sector, revenue from copies is lost at percentages approaching 10%. And if we go back in time, being the owner of the newspapers caused some economic displeasure to one of the richest real estate developers in Italy. His holding company dedicated to publishing has accumulated constant losses for at least the last decade for a value well above 300 million euros. Little is certain for the eighty-year-old Roman entrepreneur-financier who is increasingly busy trying to conquer big Italian finance with those substantial packages of Mediobanca and Generali securities. And ultimately the indirect benefit of having information media far outweighs the costs to be borne.

What is certain is that over time Caltagirone editore has not only produced losses, but has had to heavily devalue the value of its publications. Today the trademarks from the Messaggero downwards are worth 91.8 million euros. A value halved compared to just a few years ago.



WITH BUDGETS IN PROFITABLE CALTAGIRONE WILL STILL ASK FOR PUBLIC HELP FOR EARLY RETIREMENTS?

There remains an issue to be clarified. Caltagirone, like many other publishers, have benefited since 2010 from various crisis plans resulting in restructuring and early retirement of journalists. Paid in part by the state. States of crisis motivated by losing budgets. One wonders whether in the future Caltagirone will still ask for the public crutch to early retire other journalists. The loss-making balance sheets (although thanks to the substantial dividends on the shares he has in his pocket worth 257 million) are no longer there. An alibi that fails. We will see.

