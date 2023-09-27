It is strangely curious, not to say naturally pathetic, that, at this point in literature, with several millennia of history behind us, there are still critics and, worse still, writers who continue to discuss what should and should not be done. should write, that is, what literature should and should not be about.

As if the space of books and fiction were territories to be demarcated and not a collective property and as if reality, the present and the binomial memory and imagination—more than in a binomial, the body that makes up imagination and My memory has always made me think of the androgynes that Zeus divided with his lightning bolt, creating two beings from one—were not the inoculators of the topics about which one writes and the forms with which one writes, there are those who dress of neo-landowner and they present themselves to the public with their measuring rules, their stakes and their mallets.

“This should not be done… no more literature of violence, please… no, no… seriously… why another fragmentary novel… stop with drug trafficking, organ trafficking and, above all, child trafficking… No, no, no, really, no one needs another autobiographical story… nooo… another book queer not anymore… how can it occur to you that a novel could be narrated by a forest… please… like this, another novel against the patriarchy… seriously, not anymore”: deep down, the neo-landowners would love to be Zeus themselves, convince ourselves that literature is their Mount Olympus, a mountain that they must protect and in the face of whose siege they guard against the use of lightning with which they will have to destroy the invaders; Above all, if they write dystopias, they would seem to be the fashionable enemy of the neo-landowners.

Three stories against the neo-landowners

During this last year, Jorge Comensal—who not long ago debuted with the excellent The mutations—, Michel Nieva —who had published the novels Rise and apogee of the Argentine empire and Do Gauchoids dream of electric rheas?— and Héctor Celis —whose novel is his debut—, three of those writers who could well be considered supposed invaders of non-existent Olympus —if it is not yet clear, it is recommended to those who identify themselves with a powerful divinity or with a bragado neo-ecienda recently lifted off his steed, preferably sweaty, big and stubborn, do not continue reading this installment of our newsletter— published three really interesting dystopias, all of which start from a common point: the climate crisis and the transformations that it is bringing and will continue to bring to the world and to the present, that is, the rise in temperatures, the double question of water – the end of fresh and excess of salt -, the devastation of ecosystems and territories, the cohabitation of human beings with other species and the appearance of new forms of economic, political and social violence, but also physical, emotional and intimate

Evidently, each of these three books —This boiling void, The childhood of the world and Sea is the Earth—, once they distance themselves from that common point from which they take off and both the world and the present of their stories are sifted through the sieve of duality composed of the imagination and memory of their authors—a duality that, I insist, does not stop seek a way to become a single being again: that is why each memory longs for an invention, just as each invention longs for a memory—they distance themselves from each other in order to carry out their own metamorphosis or their particular mutation, creating, in all the cases, scenarios as unique as they are surprising, captivating and extraordinary: be it the forest, the zoo and the pantheon burning in This emptiness that boils, whether that of the world made up of islands governed by multinationals that concentrate the exploitation of real or virtual resources and the health of those who remain in the childhood of the world, whether that of those devastated territories in which human flesh is slaughtered, You look for an oasis, you wait for the oil spill or you make pacts to die embraced in Sea is the land.

Three strange singularities

I said, at the beginning of this text, that new landowners like to say what should be done but also how it should be written: well, here they will also find themselves frustrated, since another of the issues that makes This emptiness that boils, from Commensal, The childhood of the world, of Snow, and Sea is Earth, of Celis, are three excellent dystopias is that they are not only so because of what they tell, they are also so because of how they tell it: particularly, the case of Celis’s book, in which language seems to be the last bastion of what was once It was the flash that shone in the heart of the human being, it is paradigmatic in this sense, because speech is almost a living being that walks, that crawls and that stands before the devastation of matter and the destruction of life, as if words, somehow, were the glue with which we should unite our past and our possible futures.

In a similar way, but from its own singularity, Nieva, in The childhood of the world, at the same time that it makes us follow the misfortune, loneliness, rage and search for revenge of the dengue child, who as a result of a strange virus was born half human and half mosquito and who will gradually become the mother of everything, places before that same journey, from the language: that of misfortune, loneliness, rage and the search for revenge – real and virtual -, at the same time that the word goes from being something minuscule to being the mother of everything, with a clean and accurate metaphor: the appearance, after the last thaws, of stones that preserve the primordial knowledge.

For its part, Commensal, while leading us through the inner emptiness of its protagonists and through the void left by the great fire—a metaphor for the void that the environmental crisis is leaving behind—takes us through the void imposed by the secrets that They open up between the different generations of a family, starting from the fact that this void is, above all, a silence, a silence from which the language of This Boiling Void is built, a novel that confirms its author as one of the stylists of his generation.

Coordinates

This emptiness that boils was published by Alfaguara, while The mutations It is found in editions of both Antelope and Seix Barral. The childhood of the world was edited by Anagrama, while Do Gauchoids dream of electric rheas? and Rise and apogee of the Argentine empire It is found in editions of both Santiago Arcos Editor and Colmena Ediciones. Sea is the Earth It was published by Alfaguara.

