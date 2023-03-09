“We have decided to start using the new Herpes Zoster vaccine in dialysis patients, because there were no studies with evidence of efficacy in this population. We started from the consideration that, compared to the one with modified and attenuated virus, which has an efficacy of around 50%, the adjuvanted recombinant vaccine has an efficacy of around 90% which is maintained for more than 3 years, in the general population and we found that where the doctor was more present, adherence was higher”. Lorenzo Calò, director of UOC Nephrology dialysis transplant Company Hospital University of Paduaat Adnkronos Salute, on the occasion of World Kidney Day which is celebrated on March 9th.

“Herpes Zoster virus infection – adds Calò – is a very significant health problem already in the general population, particularly in the elderly and immunosuppressed. This is even more so in patients in a terminal state of renal insufficiency who, notoriously, are immunosuppressed. When the disease manifests itself in these people, there can also be serious complications. The characteristics of these patients dictated the need to avoid complications with vaccination. The experience we had in patients with this pathology – explains the nephrologist – is that the infection is difficult to eradicate also because the medications available for shingles are only usable for a limited time, in these patients, in whom the disease is particularly debilitating due to the post herpetic neuralgia that develops later. Virus infection also exposes you to further bacterial superinfections. In light of these elements, given the availability of this new vaccine, we decided to use it in about 200 dialysis patients”.

The study – which is soon to be published and which had the aim of verifying adherence and effectiveness of vaccination – highlights greater adherence to vaccination in centers where the doctor was more present. “Of the 195 dialysis patients involved – continues Calò – 70% accepted the vaccination against Herpes Zoster: 131 (68%) received the first dose and 123 (64%) also the second. The patients, especially the elderly, are followed up by the doctors during the 3 weekly dialysis sessions. However, some, less complicated ones, refer for treatment to a semi-assisted, displaced location, where the doctor is present 2 times a week. The study shows that the center where the doctor was always present had a higher adherence rate than the less assisted site”

This data is not new in the literature. “Where the doctor is more present – underlines Calò – the vaccination campaign is carried out in a climate of trust and information, which reduces hesitancy about vaccination which, according to the World Health Organization, is ‘a delay in adhering to the vaccination which, it is known, does not lead to significant side effects’. It is therefore related to misinformation, low trust and personal beliefs. The trust and confidence of the doctor who is always present, make the difference”. Even in this context the shortage of doctors is a major problem. “European legislation – recalls Calò – requires a doctor to be present in semi-assisted locations for these and other procedures. After all, there is no doubt that semi-assisted structures are more than necessary. Furthermore, there is an increasing need for dialysis posts due to the ever-increasing number of elderly patients on dialysis”.

Herpes Zoster vaccination is also recommended in patients with chronic renal failure. “The disease is divided into stages. The more serious ones are 4 (pre-dialysis) and 5, which is terminal. Placing on dialysis is not codified – the professor clarifies – There is no filtrate level that requires it, but given the progressive nature of the pathology, despite the treatments, especially in the advanced stage, dialysis or transplantation is used. Even in patients not on dialysis, immunosuppression exists – precisely – and can expose you to Herpes Zoster infection. This discourse must therefore also be made for these patients who could benefit from a vaccination which has demonstrated very good effects also on the profile of safety and tolerability, also regardless of ethnicity: in dialysis there are Asians, Africans, as well as Caucasians. We also have some Ukrainians who fled the war”.

Returning to patients treated for chronic kidney disease, not on dialysis, “the role of the general practitioner can be decisive – Calò reiterates – In the patients on conservative therapy that we see in the specialist clinic, the family doctor would have the same role that we have had us with dialysis patients in proposing prophylaxis for Herpes Zoster”, adds the professor who is already ready for another study in which to evaluate “the efficacy of the vaccine in these patients, in the years after that, in the first study – he concludes – we have seen excellent adherence and safety for this vaccine “.