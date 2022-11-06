It is a reality that the reform to the Federal Labor Law to increase vacations in Mexico he is walking It has already been approved by Senate of the Republic. This would imply that, from the first year of work, workers have the right to 12 days off instead of six days as it currently happens. But it still needs to be a reality.

The proposal to reform the Federal Labor Law increase vacation days in Mexico it passed in the Senate with 89 votes in favor and only one against, but now comes one more step: its analysis and discussion in the Chamber of Deputies. Then, Legislators still need to give it their go-ahead. .

In his analysis of the deputies, the minute could be stuck, and even changes to the proposal sent by the senators. If it becomes a reality, the increase in vacations would be from six to 12 days from the first year and would increase according to seniority, up to 32 days a year.

Mexico is one of the countries where more work is done per year. We are the “worst” in terms of hours worked per year, which affects workers, who do not have enough time to rest and carry out family or leisure activities compared to what happens in other countries.

Current vacations in Mexico according to the LFT:

Year 1: 6 days

Year 2: 8 days

Year 3: 10 days

Year 4: 12 days

From 5 to 9 years old: 14 days

From 10 to 14 years old: 16 days

From 15 to 19 years old: 18 days

From 20 to 24 years old: 20 days

From 25 to 29 years old: 22 days

From 30 to 34 years old: 24 days

Increase of vacations in Mexico depends on the authorization of the Chamber of Deputies. / Photo: Reform

Vacations in Mexico if Congress approves:

Year 1: 12 days

Year 2: 14 days

Year 3: 16 days

Year 4: 18 days

From 5 to 9 years old: 20 days

From 10 to 14 years old: 24 days

From 15 to 19 years old: 26 days

From 20 to 24 years old: 28 days

From 25 to 29 years old: 30 days

From 30 to 34 years old: 32 days

The previous days would be the ones that could be formally accepted as vacations, as long as the minutes sent by the Senate to the Chamber of Deputies, which have yet to be resolved.

Mexico has the shortest vacation periods of the OECD member countries. Germany, for example, records 1,332 hours worked per year, while Mexico adds 2,124 hours, with the worst average recorded by this body.

Even in Latin America, other countries such as Chile and Colombia have 15 days and it even reaches 30 in other nations of the continent. That is why in Mexico (which registers many resignations due to stress) it seeks to get in tune with the international labor context.

In conclusion, Mexicans are among the workers who have the fewest vacations per year, we are also from the countries with the longest working hours. The current reform to the Federal Labor Law aims to correct this situation.