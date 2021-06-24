After the situation in the Gaza Strip had calmed down to a certain extent, Israel has again expanded the fishing zone off the Palestinian Territory.

Gaza / Tel Aviv – After the situation in the Gaza Strip had calmed down to a certain extent, Israel has again expanded the fishing zone off the Palestinian Territory. After security consultations, it had been decided to enlarge the zone from six nautical miles (around eleven kilometers) to nine nautical miles (around 17 kilometers), the responsible authority announced to Cogat on Thursday. In addition, the import of raw materials for essential civilian factories into the Gaza Strip should be allowed. The relief should come into effect on Friday.

The Islamist Hamas ruling in the Gaza Strip threatened a resumption of the fighting this week if there was no quick humanitarian aid for the blocked Palestinian territory on the Mediterranean.

Israel’s armed forces had an eleven-day exchange of blows with Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip last month. According to official information, 13 people were killed in Israel and 255 people died in Gaza, according to the Ministry of Health. Egypt eventually brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza ruling Hamas, which went into effect on May 21.

Fisheries in the Gaza Strip are considered to be an important source of food and an economic growth engine for the population. About two million people live in the coastal area under very poor conditions, and the number of corona infections is also high there.

Israel tightened a blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007, which is now supported by Egypt. Both countries justify the measure with security considerations. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and the EU. The Islamist Palestinian Organization fired thousands of rockets at Israeli residential areas during the latest armed conflict. (dpa)