London (Reuters)

Moscow-born Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is keeping her usual calm ahead of her Wimbledon title defense campaign.

Rybakina prefers to let her powerful strokes do the talking, as she did last year, when she cruised to a surprise title win after a thrilling campaign in London.

Rybakina’s celebrations after defeating Tunisia’s Anas Jabeur in the final were so subdued that they matched the joy of any player winning a match in the first round of a WTA tournament.

Her calm demeanor may have helped prevent the kind of letdown that players often face after winning their first Grand Slam titles, as she has impressively cemented that advantage.

But despite being ranked third in the world and reaching the final of the Australian Open this year, in addition to winning the titles in Indian Wells and Rome, Rybakina will go to Wimbledon without much fanfare.

While most eyes will be on top seed Iga Śvontec and second seed Aryna Sabalenka, as well as the likes of Coco Gauff and Anas Haber, Rybakina will quietly carry on when she makes her debut on Center Court on Tuesday.

Her style of play and smooth movement on the court are suitable for the Wimbledon Championships held on grass courts, while her serve is the weapon that led her to the title last year.

However, there are some concerns.

Rybakina suffered a viral infection at the French Open and had to withdraw before her third-round match. She also withdrew from the Eastbourne Championships this week, prompting questions about her fitness ahead of Wimbledon.

Three-times Wimbledon champion Chris Evert said in her analysis of the tournament for ESPN this week: “Rybakina has been doing great on grass when she was defending her title. Championship last year but at the same time I don’t know if her fitness will help her this time.

“You have to be 100% physically ready to play seven matches and do things with your body that you are not used to on hard courts or clay.”

And as Evert points out, defending the women’s Wimbledon title is no easy feat.

Only Serena, Venus Williams and Steffi Graf have succeeded in this in the past 30 years.

But anyone discounting Rybakina’s chances of making it into the elite group would do well to remember the way she quietly made her way through last year’s tournament with minimal fuss.