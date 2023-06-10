Relative calm prevailed in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Saturday morning, with the entry into force of a 24-hour truce mediated by Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, which allows the arrival of humanitarian aid.

Since the start of the conflict on April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, the two sides have concluded cease-fire agreements, which were quickly broken.

Riyadh and Washington announced the agreement of the two sides to a “ceasefire agreement in all parts of Sudan for a period of 24 hours, starting from six o’clock in the morning today, June 10, 2023” (4 am GMT), according to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.