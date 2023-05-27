Today, Saturday, the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, witnessed relative calm under a seven-day truce.

The truce, which was signed on Monday under the auspices of the United States and Saudi Arabia, aims to ensure safe passage for humanitarian aid and pave the way for broader talks.

The escalation, which erupted on April 15, has killed at least 730 civilians, injured thousands, and displaced 1.3 million Sudanese from their homes, either as refugees in neighboring countries or displaced to safer areas inside the country.

Today, Saturday, eyewitnesses said that Khartoum is witnessing some calm, despite reports of sporadic gunfire in areas south of the capital and in the city of Omdurman opposite it across the Nile.

Today, Saturday, the Sudanese police said it is expanding its deployment.

The United Nations World Food Program said on Twitter today, Saturday, that it had started providing food aid to the people of Khartoum, and added, “Safety, security and access (to the areas) are required so that we can increase our support to include 500,000 people.”