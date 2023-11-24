In the besieged Gaza Strip, at 7:00 local time, a 4-day humanitarian truce entered into force, including the release of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian detainees held by Israel.

The truce brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States comes 49 days after the outbreak of war, after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

In Lebanon, the official National News Agency reported, “A cautious calm prevails on the southern border with the entry into force of the humanitarian truce in Gaza at seven in the morning.”

An Agence France-Presse photographer in the Marjayoun area in southeastern Lebanon reported hearing an exchange of shells just 10 minutes before the start of the truce, noting that “since seven o’clock in the morning, complete calm has prevailed in the area.”

In the Alma al-Shaab area in southwestern Lebanon, a resident reported to Agence France-Presse that “calm, and no bombing from both sides.”

An Israeli army spokesman confirmed to Agence France-Presse that no incident or bombing had occurred on the border with Lebanon since the start of the truce in Gaza.

Likewise, Andrea Tenenti, spokesman for the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL), said, “The situation has been calm so far without an exchange of fire.”

No official statement was issued by Hezbollah, which has always stressed that its military operations come within the framework of “support and assistance” to the Hamas movement in Gaza.

Since the Hamas attack, Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged cross-border attacks on a daily basis.

The escalation in southern Lebanon resulted in the killing of 109 people, most of them fighters in the ranks of Hezbollah, and at least 14 civilians, including 3 journalists, according to a tally prepared by Agence France-Presse, while the Israeli authorities reported the killing of 9 people, including 9 civilians.

The escalation also forced more than 55,000 people to flee, according to the United Nations International Organization for Migration, especially from southern Lebanon.