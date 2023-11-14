Relatively quiet night on Ferraz Street in Madrid on the twelfth day of protests in the vicinity of the PSOE, which, however, maintained the strong police presence of previous days. About 1,300 people, according to data from the Government Delegation, this time staged a protest that has already become common against Pedro Sánchez’s pacts with the independentists and the controversial amnesty law, already registered in the Congress of Deputies.

The novelty this time was that the rally took place precisely on the eve of the socialist candidate’s investiture debate, scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday. That is why the police commanders had warned the riot units (UIP) deployed to the area to take special precautions. The reality is that except at the last minute it was not necessary for them to put on their helmets and warn a group of radicals to launch charges if they did not stop their attitude.

Before, called by several social networks and supported by Vox, several hundred people joined the protest in Ferraz with shouts against the still acting president of the Government – “He is not a president, he is a criminal” or “For seven votes “You sell your mother” – and in the face of the “coup d’état” that is being perpetrated. There was also no shortage of chants against the former Catalan president and Junts MEP, Carles Puigdemont, who was demanded to pay for his “crimes” and go to “prison”: “Puigdemont, thief, go back to the trunk.”

See also Fight of giants before a hard-fought editorial autumn Related news



During the mostly peaceful rally, cheers were also given for the flag, the Civil Guard and the Constitution of ’78. However, there was strong criticism and even some insults against the press, which they consider “manipulative” and controlled by the Executive, Europa Press reports. As in some previous days, some of the attendees have shouted and pressured cameras and television reporters to leave the area.

Inflatable dolls



Around 9:00 p.m., a group of protesters broke into the rally carrying naked inflatable dolls with the PSOE logo. At the same time they chanted “it’s not a headquarters, it’s a brothel” and “these are the ministers of the Government” pointing to the plastic figures. These people have taken the first line of the concentration and tension has returned to Ferraz with the throwing of a glass object at some journalists.

Several protesters with inflatable dolls and flags in front of the police officers who were guarding Ferraz this Monday.



EP







Finally the situation did not escalate, although the riot police remained on alert. Starting at 10:30 p.m., said group was reduced considerably. However, the front rows still continued to be occupied for a while and the chants, now less vehemently, did not stop warning that these days they will continue to join the new protests.