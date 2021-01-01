The passage of trucks through French customs at the Port of Dover lasted less than half a minute on Thursday night and less time on the morning of the new year, despite the new import and export rules coming into force between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The electronic document registration system seems to work perfectly in French customs and the British Government had already anticipated that its border controls in both Calais and Dover will be light in the next few weeks. The result is that the flow of trucks has very occasional interruptions.

The number of multi-national freight was notably higher in the last hours of the community border. The ferry companies and the Eurotunnel have drastically reduced the number of services, adjusting to the demand, which will grow from Monday. New Years in Dover is less cold than the day before, there are rays of sunshine and the sea is calm.

The British Government’s operation on the roads leading to Dover or the Eurotunnel station at Folkestone is very detailed. Document checking is done away from the Kent region. The biggest concern is that small business haulers may not know that they must electronically obtain a Kent driver’s license, which requires confirmation of documents.

The highway leading to the terminals has been divided, with the direction to Dover reserved for carriers. Garbage bags have been left on the shoulder, left by truckers in the brutal traffic jam caused last week by the French Government’s decision to close its borders with the United Kingdom after the announcement of a new variant of the covid.

The spectacle of ferries, trucks, customs, check-ins, … has attracted numerous media outlets, converted for lack of drama into ‘truck-spotters’, an also new variant of British fans to collect observations of trains, planes or buses, who are known as ‘train-spotters’.