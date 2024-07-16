Nvidia promises to become, for yet another quarter, the star of the earnings season on Wall Street. In a somewhat discreet start to the presentation of accounts by the American banks, investors are looking askance at the technology and artificial intelligence firms as the main drivers of the market. And Nvidia is the big bet, although for that we will have to wait until next August 28.

Although Nvidia has appreciated 130% on the stock market in the last six months, its stock has remained frozen in value over the last four weeks – even falling by a slight 1% – due to fears of a correction by the big tech companies after the strong rise accumulated since 2023. Despite its performance on the stock market, experts are confident that it is the calm before euphoria. The Bloomberg analyst consensus gives Nvidia a target price of $137.77 per share. Currently, the price is around $129, which represents a potential of 7%. But in recent weeks, analysts have fallen short of these figures and have made strong upward movements.

TD Cowen has just raised its target price for Nvidia by 28% from $140 per share to $165 per share. And it is not the only one. Recently, Keybanc Capital Markets has already raised its target price for the company by 38% from $130 to $180. Benchmark has also raised it from $135 to $170, and previously Citi and Wolfe Research raised their target price from $125 to $150.

89% of the experts who follow the stock recommend buying Nvidia shares, while 9.6% recommend holding and only 1.4% of analysts suggest selling shares of the technology giant. So far from thinking that it has reached its peak, experts see a long way to go.

For the moment, the main Wall Street indexes have remained tepid with the start of the quarterly earnings season. But according to FactSet data, profits of S&P 500 companies are expected to increase by 8.8% in the second quarter. Likewise, companies related to technology are estimated to increase their revenues by 24% while non-tech companies will only do so by 1.5%. Therefore, all eyes are focused on Meta, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia itself, which has had an affair with investors since the race for artificial intelligence was unleashed.

Nvidia shares have continued to rise this year. The chip and graphics card manufacturer has gained 168% on the stock market since January and last June it (temporarily) overtook Microsoft as the world’s most valuable company, reaching a market capitalisation of 3.33 trillion dollars.

Artificial intelligence has unleashed a business euphoria under the promise that it will revolutionize sectors in terms of efficiency, productivity and security. And this commitment to AI in all sectors has become the great driving force of the markets in the first half of 2024. Although Nvidia is the leading exponent, other companies related to the manufacture of equipment necessary to develop artificial intelligence have experienced this surge of the AI ​​wave.

Computer equipment and server manufacturer Supermicro is up 220%, Qualcomm is up 46%, Dutch giant ASML, which makes the machinery used to print microchips, is up 50%, and Taiwanese TSMC, which designs and manufactures semiconductors, is up 75%.

