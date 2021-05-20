D.The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved a proposal from Egypt for a ceasefire. This was announced by a spokesman for Netanyahu late Thursday evening. It was a unilateral ceasefire without any preconditions, which should come into force at an hour that has yet to be agreed, the spokesman said. The political leadership had emphasized that the reality on the ground would determine the further course of action in the fighting.

Israeli media had previously reported that the fire in the conflict with the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip should cease at 2 a.m. local time (1 a.m. CEST) on Friday. The Israeli army would therefore stop its attacks in the Gaza Strip for the time being. But if the Palestinians continue their rocket attacks, the ceasefire will be lifted immediately.

Israel had already informed Egypt before the meeting that it was ready to come to an agreement in the sense of “calm against calm” without a major agreement. Hamas in the Gaza Strip initially rejected the announcement. “We are the ones who announce a ceasefire or a ceasefire, not the occupying power,” said a spokesman for the organization in Gaza.

Immediately after the announcement of Israel’s decision to initiate a ceasefire, there were again rocket alarms in the Israeli border towns on the edge of the Gaza Strip. The conflict escalated on May 10 with rocket attacks by the Gaza-ruling Hamas on Jerusalem. Israel responded with massive attacks in the coastal area.

According to the Israeli military, more than 4,000 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel since the beginning of the conflict, killing twelve people. Israel responded to the shelling with more than a thousand air strikes, in which, according to Palestinian figures, at least 230 people were killed. There were also more than 1,600 people injured.