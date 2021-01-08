Callum butcher Waiter at Paddy’s Corner (Lyon)

“Currently, I cannot project myself. I must remain available in case we can reopen one day. My bosses don’t know any more than I do, so I can’t plan a vacation. However, that would do me good: I haven’t worked for two months and I can’t do anything. In bars and restaurants, we are used to there being a lot of energy and conviviality. So, finding yourself doing nothing and not seeing many people is a shock.

During the recovery, after the first confinement, our bosses did not know where we were going and they were not sure to be able to give everyone hours, they had mentioned economic layoffs. For now, this is no longer planned, but it will depend on what happens next …

During the first confinement, we had the chance to earn 100% of our salary because our bosses completed partial unemployment. But this time, I only get 84% of my salary. Knowing that, in the restaurant business, we are used to being paid overtime – I have always earned more than my basic salary since I was on a permanent contract at Paddy’s Corner -, I lose around 400 to 500 euros per months since the beginning of November.

With the team, we decided that it would not be profitable to open a take away, because of the competition there is. So the establishment is totally closed. We took the opportunity to do a little work, I did training for the kitchen and the bar part. But, when you don’t work that long, it makes you think. We did not work for three or four months in the spring, then we resumed at 60%, the closures at 10 pm, and we closed again. Mentally and physically, it feels weird. »J. B.