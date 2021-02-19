Callum Smith was handcuffed by Canelo Álvarez. The 30-year-old Englishman arrived undefeated in 27 fights and was the king of the super-mediums. That day he lost his throne and had to think of a new course. The one in Liverpool, as many others have done throughout history, decide that it is best to change divisions, as acknowledged by its promoter, Eddie Hearn.

The move was a fairly likely option. It measures 1.91 and has a 1.98 wingspan, so it gives just the super medium. Was that one of the reasons for your poor performance against Canelo? It may be, although he has not revealed it. If there are problems on the scale, the debate is over: you should do it, but the question arises. Are you really in the top 175 pounds? With names like those of Artur Beterbiev, Dimitry Bivol or Joe Smith Jr. it is difficult to arrive and have a candidacy to be number one.

The future for Smith should go through a good adjustment to weight. In England it is pointed out that Eddie Hearn wants to make the transition little by little and without haste. Callum must gain muscle mass and have a clear plan: the center of the ring has to be yours. If Canelo cornered him against the ropes, an equal fight plan against bigger men could have a worse ending. Smith’s risk was great if he fell the way he did. He would be in limbo and any road would be difficult, especially when Canelo plans to unify in 2021. In that position he is and has chosen to gain weight. The strong men at 175 pounds are waiting for you.