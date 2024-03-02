Dina Mahmoud (Kabul, London)

With the multiplicity of files that require opening diplomatic channels of communication between the ruling authorities in Afghanistan and the outside world, Western analysts stressed the necessity of working to take concrete measures, to implement what the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, announced less than two weeks ago, of his intention to work to appoint a UN envoy, who will be in charge of… Coordinating any potential contacts between the Taliban and the international community.

Although the movement had previously announced its rejection of such an idea, there is a consensus among observers on its extreme importance, especially since its unveiling coincided with Guterres’ statement that discussions had been held regarding the formation of a “contact group,” which includes a number of countries capable of Adopt a more coordinated approach to dealing with the authorities in Kabul. This proposed group, according to what the Secretary-General of the United Nations said, may include the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, as well as a number of countries neighboring Afghanistan, along with representatives of donors concerned with the situation on the Afghan scene.

Analysts hope that the launch of a direct dialogue between the international community and the authorities in Kabul will lead to finding compromise solutions that will resume the provision of relief aid directed to Afghan citizens, nearly half of whom live below the poverty line, and 15 million of whom suffer from food insecurity, according to bank estimates. International.

Western experts called for the UN envoy to be appointed to be chosen from the geographical region close to Afghanistan, specifically from one of the Central Asian countries, especially since launching a dialogue with the Taliban and thus enhancing the opportunities to contribute to solving the problems that have existed in Afghan lands for decades. It will positively affect the situation in Central and South Asia.

According to experts, the mission of this envoy may become easier if he is keen to cooperate with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in a way that helps confirm that the reforms required to be carried out do not contradict Islam in any way.

The American expert in foreign policy and national security affairs, James Durso, pointed out that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation had previously called, last year, for a reconsideration of decisions to prevent Afghan women from working in non-governmental organizations, stressing the need to respect human rights, including Rights of women and children.

Durso considered, in statements published on the website of the American newspaper “The Hill”, that this highlights the organization's ability to deal with the issue of Afghan women's rights in a more efficient manner than Western countries, which confirms the importance of its cooperation in this regard, with the proposed UN envoy. .

At the same time, the veteran American analyst stressed that the Western powers’ focus on the issue of protecting women’s rights in Afghanistan does not deny that the world needs to communicate with the ruling authorities there, to discuss other no less important issues, including combating terrorism and curbing drug trafficking operations.