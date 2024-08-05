The Japanese Foreign Ministry issued a travel alert, urging its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country in light of the escalating tensions.

Turkey is also urging its citizens to leave Lebanon if they do not need to stay, due to the possibility of the security situation there deteriorating rapidly, its foreign ministry says.

The ministry explained in a statement that “Turks in Lebanon must be careful, and not go to the governorates of Nabatieh, South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel, unless necessary.”

“Those who do not need to stay in Lebanon should leave while commercial flights are still operating,” she added, adding that Turks should avoid traveling to Lebanon unless necessary.

Over the past few days, a large number of countries have called on their citizens to leave Lebanon, and several airlines have announced the suspension of their flights to the region.

Tensions have been rising since the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, a day after an Israeli airstrike south of Beirut killed senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr.