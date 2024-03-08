Ahmed Atef (Tunisia, Cairo)

Political experts and analysts considered the anti-corruption strategy followed by Tunisian President Kais Saied to be “positive and comprehensive,” especially after the arrest of a number of employees involved in major corruption cases, pointing out the necessity of completing the strategy by adopting new laws to fill the gaps in the influence of corrupt people in the country.

Professor of Economics at the Tunisian University, Dr. Reda Al-Shakandali, expressed his belief that President Kais Saied’s intention to fight corruption is a lofty one, and that it is a common goal agreed upon by the people, calling for the development of anti-corruption efforts to include the adoption of new binding laws, within the Ministry of Finance or in other areas. Al-Shakandali explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that some official employees involved in corruption cases exploit loopholes in current laws to achieve illegal gains. Therefore, the legislative laws that regulate financial operations must be changed, clearly define the rules and prevent any corrupt practices, because corruption is partly due to corruption. There are loopholes in the laws that enable corrupt people to access them to achieve their illegal interests. The Tunisian authorities recently launched campaigns against those proven to have committed or participated in corruption cases, and President Kais Saied confirmed that he is continuing to purge public administrations of various types of misconduct and will continue his war against corruption and corruptors.

For his part, Tunisian analyst Faisal Al-Sharif considered that there is a comprehensive strategy to combat corruption in the country, which consists of raising cases against corrupt businessmen who have benefited from suspicious operations and speculation, in collusion with some politicians and former parliamentarians. Al-Sharif indicated, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that this approach provides a way out for these corrupt people, as the state proposes a penal settlement that allows them to return the money without judicial accountability, or implement development projects in poor areas. Al-Sherif explained that the second level of corruption in Tunisia is related to administration, and constitutes a huge file that affects several ministries, including finance, which guarantees the collection of taxes and fees, and deals with customs, which suffers from the illegal exploitation of public funds by some officials, pointing out that the corruption file Administrative management represents a major challenge for the government, and the ideal solution lies in the transformation to digitalization and avoiding direct transactions between the people and the administration, and for the laws to be compatible with this transformation, and to guarantee the rights of the state and the people.