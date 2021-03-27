It all starts with a phone call. His interlocutors have no idea that everything is about to change forever, that the laws of physics and logic are going to stop making sense in a few minutes. And while, the viewer can only hear those voices to which unsettling things happen to which they cannot find an explanation. You will not see their faces, but you do not need to live their stories with maximum intensity.

Lower Decks: Star Trek’s Dirty Work ‘Sorry for your loss’: Elizabeth Olsen and the duel before ‘Wandavision’

Apple TV + premiered the series last week Calls, adaptation of a French fiction of the same title. The nine chapters (they are all available now) of the US version respect the risky, groundbreaking and very intelligent formal commitment of the original production: each chapter, with independent stories although set in the same universe that becomes clearer as the episodes progress, only collects the audio of the phone calls of some characters who live strange situations that go from temporary trips to encounters with doubles of people they know. On screen, the names of the interlocutors and the transcription of these talks are accompanied by abstract drawings with shapes, lines and colors that, far from being random, help connect the dots, understand the situation, give rhythm and set the episodes. In short, to create the appropriate atmosphere.

Calls It might seem like a regular fiction podcast. And it’s close. But without the visual part, the experience would not be the same. In fact, it is the combination of audio and image, minimalist and very careful, that creates a hypnotic conjunction, an immersive experience that requires the viewer’s almost total attention. If during the viewing you are distracted by looking at your mobile, the emotional involvement will not be the same, no matter how much the dialogues are heard.

Uruguayan filmmaker Fede Álvarez (Do not breathe) unleashes his ability to generate tension from the concept created by Timothée Hocheet in the original series that Canal + France premiered in 2017. Álvarez combines suspense, horror and science fiction, and even a touch of humor, in a production whose The key lies in the ability to create atmospheres of tension using elements as basic as audio that is not always heard optimally (it is part of the game) and images that keep the viewer’s gaze fixed on the screen despite not project more than letters and lines.

The actors include Mark Duplass, Rosario Dawson, Lily Collins, Pedro Pascal, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Jonas, Riley Keough, and Ben Schwartz. Its function is fundamental, giving emotion to the good scripts from which they start. And it is also essential not to see their faces. Depriving ourselves of the image adds an extra tension that is difficult to achieve when the viewer sees what happens. Here we are on an equal footing with the interlocutor on the other end of the telephone line when one of the characters describes how he enters his neighbor’s house or when they tell how his own face is incomprehensibly deformed. Of course, if those voices were not accompanied by everything that surrounds them, from the interference of the calls to the visual packaging, this experience / series would not be the same. It is also appreciated that in the end everything has an explanation, leaving a closed series and highly recommended to spend a few moments of tension and glued to the screen.

(The series is available in the original version and with the audios dubbed into Spanish, but the on-screen transcription remains in English in the dubbed version).

All premiere and return dates, in the Fifth Season series calendar

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.