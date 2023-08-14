Beirut (Union)

Calls have been renewed in Lebanon to confine arms to the state, days after a clash took place between the people of the village of “Kahala” in Mount Lebanon and the terrorist “Hezbollah” militia, due to the overturning of a truck loaded with ammunition.

Two of them, a member of the terrorist militia and the other a resident of the village of Kahala, were killed in an exchange of fire on Wednesday in the village.

And the Maronite Patriarch, Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, demanded in his Sunday sermon yesterday: “The components of the country and the parties are organized under the banner of the state, especially with regard to the use of weapons.”

Al-Rahi said, referring to Hezbollah’s terrorist arsenal: “It is not possible to live on one land with more than one army, more than one authority, and more than one sovereignty.”

Yesterday, a group of political parties and blocs in Lebanon considered that the “Kahala” incident constituted a dangerous political and security development, declaring their adherence to the state’s choice in the face of its opposite, represented by the “Hezbollah mini-state”.

The political parties and blocs said in a statement, “The Kahala incident, along with the separate security incidents that preceded it, constitute a dangerous political and security development that makes every region and village in Lebanon a target of permissiveness and a human shield behind which Hezbollah’s weapons and every weapon outside the state’s authority are hidden behind. cities and ports.

The statement added, “Despite the failure of the judiciary, along with the security and military agencies, to carry out their duties, we still adhere to the choice of the state and its institutions in the face of its opposite, which is represented by a state (Hezbollah) and its weapons.”

The statement called on “the judiciary and all security and military agencies to assume their responsibilities by opening a serious investigation into the circumstances of the Kahala crime to reveal the source of the weapon, its destination and the goals of its use, leading to the arrest of all the aggressors and those involved and bringing them to justice.”

The statement said, “The logic of imposition and force that (Hezbollah) exercises against all Lebanese constitutes a threat to the project of building the state and preventing its establishment, as it, through its mobile wars in Lebanon and abroad, overthrows security, sovereignty and civil peace, and it increases the risk of slipping into more strife and deepening.” The internal division, which revives concerns about the civil war and allows investment in it.