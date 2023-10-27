Dina Mahmoud (London)

In a move described as the first of its kind by activists concerned with combating the consequences of climate change in the world, activists sent an open letter to the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, asking him to begin collecting evidence proving the role of extreme climate events in the outbreak of armed conflicts. The signatories to the letter demanded that the court give priority to examining crimes caused by the consequences of climate change, which is currently accelerating, especially since climate crises and shocks lead – as they say – to the exacerbation of violent conflicts in various parts of the world. These activists believe that extreme heat waves, droughts, devastating floods, hurricanes, and powerful storms, as a whole, lead to the deterioration of the global environmental situation and pose a real threat to international peace and security, which requires legal action by the International Criminal Court.

The letter warned that all the current geopolitical crises in the world are related, in one way or another, to the deteriorating climate and environmental conditions, calling for the court to take the initiative to appoint a special advisor for climate affairs.

In the message highlighted by the “Inside Climate News” electronic platform concerned with the climate change file, the activists gave examples, which they said demonstrate the existence of a close relationship between climate shocks and the exacerbation of security threats in the world.

Among these examples is the drought that struck the Lake Chad Basin region over the past decades, and had a catastrophic impact on farmers there, which led many of them to join the ranks of rebel or terrorist groups in this part of Africa, to find new ways to earn their daily bread.

At the same time, climate activists pointed to what Sudanese human rights activists confirm, that the escalation of the crisis currently ravaging their country may be due in part to the effects of water scarcity, droughts, desertification, and record high temperatures.

International organizations and blocs, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and NATO, have previously sounded the alarm that climate change usually increases the chances of violence erupting in the world and leads to the exacerbation of existing conflicts, despite the fact that it It may not constitute a cause of conflict in itself.