Cleveland Federal Reserve Chair Loretta Mester said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press: “I think we need to continue, and we will discuss at the meeting how much to do.”

Meester added that she expects the interest rate will need to go “a little higher” and stay at that level for some time to slow inflation further.

Her comments appear to reflect a view widely shared by fellow policymakers.

The overnight lending rate is currently in the target range of 4.25-4.50 percent, and investors expect the Fed to raise this rate by a quarter of a percentage point at the end of its meeting on January 31-February 1.

But slowing spending, inflation and manufacturing, announced on Wednesday, helped support expectations that the Federal Reserve will end its current round of rate hikes sooner than Mester and most of her colleagues expected, with an interest rate of just under 5 percent.

Like Meester, St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard said, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, that he also expects the interest rate to rise to the range of 5.25 and 5.50 percent, adding that policy makers should cross the five percent “as soon as possible.” Could”.

A number of Fed officials have expressed support for slowing rate hikes to a quarter of a percentage point, after a much faster pace last year of 75 and a half percentage point increases.

But Bullard showed impatience, and when asked if he was open to a half-percentage-point increase at the next Fed meeting, he asked: “Why don’t we go where we’re supposed to go? Why procrastinate?”

A partial answer can be found in the latest “Beige Book” report published by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, as a compilation of survey data from Fed regions across the country showed a continued rise in prices, but at a slower pace in most regions.

Employment continued to grow at a “slight to moderate” pace in most parts of the country, and several regions reported modest economic growth.

However, Fed policymakers say the mistake they do not want to make is to stop before inflation is defeated and to have to raise interest rates more quickly to defeat it later, as they did in the 1970s and 1980s.

Even Patrick Harker, chairman of the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, who is generally less hawkish than Mester or Bullard and wants to shift to quarter-percentage-point increases in the future, predicted “further” hikes in borrowing costs before stalling.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said after a policy meeting last month that the battle for inflation had not been won, and that there would be further rate hikes in 2023.