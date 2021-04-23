Washington (agencies)

His Excellency Joe Biden, the US President, called on the countries of the world to work together to transform clean energy, explaining that the United States is committed to making these investments and making it push its economy to grow at home while linking it to markets around the world.

This came on the second and last day of the climate change debate summit that it is hosting and seeks to mobilize global efforts to reduce global warming.

“Countries that work together to invest in more environmentally friendly economic activities will reap the benefits for their citizens,” he said at the summit, which was held via the Internet.

Biden called for a meeting with dozens of country leaders to announce the return of the United States to the climate leadership table after his predecessor, President Donald Trump, withdrew from the Paris agreement aimed at curbing harmful emissions that cause global warming. Biden said he was pleased with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to cooperate in efforts to eliminate carbon dioxide to combat climate change, and looked forward to working with Russia and other countries on the technology that enabled it.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granum told the summit that clean technology is the “giant leap of our generation” and that her department will announce new goals in order to achieve “leaps in next-generation technology” such as carbon capture, energy storage and industrial fuels.

The minister announced a partnership with Canada, Norway, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in a forum aimed at developing “long-term strategies to reach the complete elimination of harmful emissions.”

The White House has sought to reassure other countries that it will meet this goal even if another administration comes to power because the industry is moving toward clean energy, electric cars and more renewable energy anyway.

For his part, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned late on Thursday night about the dangers that climate change poses to global security.

“Climate change is making the world more dangerous, which is why we must act,” Austin said, adding, “Today, no country can find permanent security without addressing the climate crisis.” We face all kinds of threats in our field of work, but few of them really deserve to be called existential threats, and one of them is the climate change crisis. ”

In his speech, Austin referred to the melting ice in the Arctic and the growing competition for control of resources and influence in the region.

Austin said that millions of people in Africa and Central America are suffering from drought, hunger and displacement due to high temperatures and severe weather.

The US Defense Secretary continued, saying that rising sea levels and the frequent occurrence of strong storms in the Pacific region put people’s lives at risk.

Austin went on to say that the mass migration of people in search of safety and security exposes them to the risk of exploitation and extremism, which undermines stability.

He stressed that climate change makes the work of security forces more difficult, adding: “From coast to coast and across all parts of the world, the climate crisis has caused enormous damage and put people’s lives at risk, making it more difficult to carry out our mission to defend the United States and our allies.”

President Biden has invited 40 heads of state and government to the two-day climate summit. The summit aims to mobilize major economies to set more ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions, as they are seen as an important preparation ahead of the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland in November.