Democrats focus their efforts to remove President Donald Trump from the White House, just 12 days after he hands over to Democrat Joe Biden. For the opposition, the president would have committed crimes after a mob of his followers stormed the Capitol, a day of chaos that left five people dead.

A day after the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, along with her colleague in the Senate Chuck Schumer, asked Vice President Mike Pence to apply the 25th Amendment and thus remove Trump from office, the House is expected to of Representatives hold a meeting to discuss the next steps to take in your goal of impeaching the president.

However, an adviser to the vice president told the Reuters news agency that Mike Pence opposes the idea of ​​applying Amendment 25.

Thus, the Lower House has the power to accuse the president and initiate the impeachment process. If charged, the Senate holds the trial and votes for an impeachment that, if successful, must obtain a two-thirds majority. But this process is delayed and with 12 days for the change of command, it seems complex. According to CNN, Pelosi said at the Democratic caucus that she would rather apply the 25th Amendment or Trump’s resignation than impeachment.

And is that after the assault on the Capitol last Wednesday, January 6, President Trump has been the subject of accusations and accusations of having encouraged the protesters during the day. Even Republican lawmakers have shown signs of wanting to back the Democratic initiative.

Supporters of President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. Protesters breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the Electoral Vote Certification for the 2020 presidential election. AFP – SAUL LOEB

Republican Senator Ben Sasse said he would “definitely consider” any impeachment articles by the House. Trump has “disregarded his oath of office,” Sasse told the US news channel CBS.

For his part, the Republican Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, said that “there is no doubt that the US would be better off if the president resigned or were removed from office, and if Mike Pence, the US vice president, lead a peaceful transition of power over the next few days until President Biden swears in, “he stressed.

But Pelosi is determined to introduce more pressure to the act and said there is more support for impeachment among Democrats this time, CNN reported, citing a source in the Democratic caucus call.

Joe Biden focuses on January 20 and leaves the rest up to Congress

Spokesman Andrew Bate reported that President-elect Joe Biden is focused on preparing to take office, and will let Congress, Vice President Mike Pence, and outgoing President Donald Trump’s cabinet, “act as they see fit on a possible impeachment and amendment 25 “.

Bate added that “President-elect Biden and Vice President Harris are focused on their duty, preparing to take office on January 20.”

Impeachment or Amendment 25?

There are two ways to remove a president from office. Amendment 25 of the Constitution that allows the transfer of power to the Vice Presidency temporarily or permanently. This, if it is shown that the president is unable to continue with his responsibilities.

The Magna Carta also specifies that the vice president and the majority of the cabinet can declare the president incapable of performing his duty in office.

The president can challenge the accusation and Congress must decide in a debate and obtain the approval of two-thirds of the houses.

On the other hand, there is the political trial or ‘impeachment’, whose final objective is the same: to remove the president.

The US Constitution establishes that the president can be removed from power in the event of being accused and convicted of treason, bribery, or other crimes or serious crimes.

With Reuters and EFE