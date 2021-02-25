The calls for health and recovery for His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, topped the social networking site “Twitter”, expressing their happiness for the success of the surgical operation that was performed for His Highness and his crossing of the crisis with the safety of God.

The Saudi Royal Court announced, yesterday, Wednesday, that His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, had performed a “laparoscopic operation to eradicate appendicitis.”

The royal court added that His Royal Highness the Crown Prince “left the hospital after God – His Majesty – blessed him with good health.”

The tag “# Crown Prince # Your Safety_ Oh_ Abu Salman” sparked an unrivaled interaction and a torrent of tweets and re-tweets calling for His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Crown Prince, to heal and recover from the health crisis, asking the Almighty to perpetuate health and wellness on His Highness.

The tweets expressed the feelings of love and loyalty that all the sons of the Kingdom have for His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, wishing him good health and wellness, and to remain an asset to the homeland, in tweets that embodied spontaneous sincere feelings that reflect intimate cohesion Between leadership and the people.

“I ask God to perpetuate the health and well-being of my lord, His Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Cabinet Member Adel Al-Jubeir wrote.

Some of the tweets include: “A thousand peace be upon you, O heart of the homeland and the bond of the homeland, and you do not see evil and purity, God willing, reward and wellness”, “Oh after my life, Lord, make it the last of pain”, “Your fault and thank God for your safety”, “God bless him, Lord.”