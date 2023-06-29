Jerusalem (agencies)

Yesterday, millions of Muslims across the Arab world performed the Eid al-Adha prayer, amid an atmosphere of joy, applause, takbeer, and sermons calling for patience, unity, family cohesion, and solidarity.

And a Palestinian report stated that more than 100,000 worshipers performed, yesterday, the blessed Eid Al-Adha prayer, in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. According to the Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, the Eid takbeers announced the arrival of the first day of the holiday, amid large crowds of worshipers.

Kuwait witnessed the flock of worshipers of all ages to mosques, chapels, squares, youth centers and sports stadiums in various governorates to perform Eid prayers, in a spiritual atmosphere full of joy.

In Qatar, thousands of worshipers performed Eid al-Adha prayers at the Education City Stadium, which was approved by Qatar Foundation, starting from this Eid, to be the permanent site for Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha prayers, given its large capacity.

After the Eid al-Adha prayer, many activities were held, suitable for all ages, especially children, as they included face-painting, games and many other entertaining activities. In Egypt, millions witnessed Eid prayers, especially in the squares and mosques of the governorates, amid sermons calling for joy and reassurance. In addition to the 598 prayer halls for Eid in Jordan, thousands of Eid prayers were performed in the main prayer hall inside the city of “Al-Hussein for Youth” in the center of the capital, Amman. The sermon emphasized the importance of kinship ties during the days of Eid.

In Iraq, the mosques of the capital, Baghdad, were crowded with worshipers who came from various cities and provinces of the country, in an atmosphere of faith full of joy and pleasure.

And the Baghdad Operations Command announced that the security plan for Eid al-Adha was flexible and did not block roads. And the leadership said in a press statement, “On the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, and in order to secure protection for places of worship, parks, public markets, and tourist places, the Baghdad Operations Command prepared a security plan for this occasion. This year’s plan was flexible and did not block roads.”

In Lebanon, masses of Eid prayers were performed in the center of the capital, Beirut, and in various parts of the country.

In Libya, thousands of Eid prayers were performed in “Martyrs Square” in the center of the capital, Tripoli, while the sermon urged work to overcome the past and start peace.

In Yemen, the preachers of the Eid prayer called for patience, unity, and preoccupation with alleviating the suffering of civilians, according to what was reported by the Yemeni news agency, Saba.