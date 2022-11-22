At the time of the consoles in the early 2000s, there were well-remembered games such as need for speed HaloGod of War, among other successes that several players are fond of. And one of these launches was also Def Jam: Fight for NYwhich saw the greatest artists in hip hop go head-to-head in violent duels.

Interest in the return of the franchise has arisen for some time, proof of this is that the Ice-T suggests that he would like to participate again as one of the contenders. To this is added a meeting of signatures in change.orgwhich after being pushed to the background, now seems to have something of more relevance these days.

It is worth mentioning that this type of community petitions in most cases do not work, but even so they give the idea to certain corporations that if they carry out certain changes their product would eventually be bought. So it’s a clear message to Electronic Artssince many players want to see their favorite rappers fight.

Although there are details that must be taken into account regarding a new delivery of Def jam, and that would be precisely because there are already some retired artists within the music industry. This means that a new generation of characters should enter, since times have changed and there are already artists who have gained more popularity than the past.

However, for now all this is ideal for fans, because AE has not confirmed anything.

Via: The Gamer

editor’s note: It would certainly be quite fun to see the return of the saga, I personally played the Xbox version a lot a long time ago. Although I don’t know how viable it might be today,