Participants in the “Emirati Talent Day” forum emphasized the importance of developing an integrated strategy for the care of talented people in the country, unifying their budgets, and establishing a unified national registry and tracking classification for the gifted.

Participants in the “Emirati Talent Day” forum, organized by the Emirates Gifted Association, under the patronage and participation of His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai and Chairman of the Society’s Board of Directors, recommended that representatives of the federal and local authorities be identified and the visions unified among them. The next year, stressing the importance of celebrating the Emirati Talent Day, which coincides with the birthday of the founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, emphasized in a virtual dialogue session moderated by Dr. Mansour Al Awar, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Gifted Association, the importance of developing a unified strategy and an integrated system for the lifetime of gifted care from early childhood to university level, explaining that providing care opportunities for the gifted is a national mission. All efforts must be joined together. His Excellency pointed out that the Ministry has many initiatives and partnerships with several bodies to provide support and care opportunities for the talented, and that the Emirati School tracks, including the Elite and Academies track, encourage innovation and talent. Her Excellency Hessa Bou Hamid, Minister of Community Development, said: The Gifted Association has vital roles in supporting talent files in the country by proposing and discussing programs that support and nurture the talented, confirming the Ministry of Community Development’s support for these important files, which come on topics close to the people of the country. Her Excellency Sarah Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, stressed the importance of highlighting and supporting talented people in all stages and in the long term, especially in the educational sector, pointing to the consideration of talented, innovative and creative people to create a qualitative leap in the industry sector based on technology and development in the scientific field and concerted efforts to work together within An integrated system to provide support for all disciplines and fields.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Activities Sector at the Ministry of Education considered that the Ministry seeks to provide opportunities for care for the talented after discovering them through a system that provides guidance for capabilities in the various fields in which they are distinguished with the aim of strengthening the national cadres that will contribute to achieving the vision of the UAE, and will have an effective contribution. In enriching the national economy, in addition to raising the country’s competitiveness in Emirati talents that enable them in various fields.

Al-Dahhak stressed the importance of focusing on developing research studies that measure the return on the talents’ abilities and working on early detection to be able to provide basic care to these students, noting that the Ministry has worked with many bodies on harmonizing programs and developing others, in addition to standing on the basic principles In the process of gifted discovery, which must be distinguished by credibility and fairness among all students, noting that talent is not linked to academic or academic development, and that the fields of discovery are numerous for one child. For his part, His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Chairman of the Emirates Gifted Association, said that the association was keen to hold this forum on this day that coincides with the birth anniversary of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, May God rest his soul, who was an exemplary leader who provided support to the talented. Khalfan Jumaa Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, stressed the importance of having flexible legislation in line with the ideas of talented people, in addition to providing material support and promoting government or private investment portfolios to invest in these young people. He referred to the sixth item of the fifty document and the transformation of universities into free creative zones through incubators that help create innovative entrepreneurs and provide them with a suitable environment, stressing the importance of research, development and applied research.