The total number of Covid-19 deaths in India rose by more than four thousand for the second day in a row today, Sunday, amid calls for the imposition of general isolation measures across the country to curb the spread of the Corona virus.

On Sunday, the capital, New Delhi, and the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, extended lockdown measures and curfews until May 17.

But pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a nationwide lockdown similar to that imposed during the first wave last year.

The Medical Association of India, the umbrella under which all doctors and surgeons fall, called for the imposition of a “comprehensive, well-planned and pre-announced” general isolation throughout the country instead of the “intermittent” night curfews and state restrictions for a few days at a time.

The association said in a statement yesterday, Saturday, that it is “astonished by the extreme indifference and inappropriate measures taken by the Ministry of Health to combat the dire crisis resulting from the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Many states imposed strict lockdown measures over the past month to curb the spread of the virus, while other states announced restrictions on movement and closed movie theaters, restaurants and shopping centers.

Support is pouring into India from around the world in the form of cylinders, oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies for hospitals overflowing with patients.

India is witnessing a second deadly wave of the Corona virus, and new infections and deaths are registering records every day. In light of the acute shortage of oxygen and beds in many hospitals, and the capacity of morgues and crematoriums, experts say that the true numbers of injuries and deaths may be much higher.

And the Indian Ministry of Health recorded 4,092 deaths during the past twenty-four hours, which brought the total deaths to 242,362. Injuries rose by 403,738 cases, a number close to the record peak, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million.