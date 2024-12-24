Calls at all hours and a perfect gift: the prominence of mobile phones at Christmas

The time of year when we call and send messages to family and friends the most is here: Christmas. On these dates it doesn’t matter if we saw each other the morning before, if we haven’t spoken in months, or if we have a list of contacts to congratulate on their new year’s engagement, we all take time to wish for peace and prosperity, and also to get up to date on the latest events, health, and—why not—some last-minute gossip.

In moments as sentimental as those we are about to experience, we cannot depend on whether the mobile phone works well or not. Luckily, this 2024 that is almost gone has been a year of renewal in the power, capacities and even formats of the devices, leaving a showcase in which we have very complete models in all imaginable segments, and which also constitute a gift ideal for the whole family.

Mobile phones for all budgets

The purchase of a mobile phone is conditioned by the capabilities we need from it, but also by the budget we have when purchasing it. However, it is not necessary to give up a powerful mobile phone to adjust the price. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 It has all the features of a mid-range device with a much lower price. It stands out for its 108 megapixel main camera and a large AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate (120 Hx), and is designed for those looking for a great phone at an affordable price, ideal for older people due to its easy use, and for large families. in which we have to give several gifts.

With a small higher investment, without needing a very large budget, a good alternative is the range 12Pro of phones realmewhich combine good design, camera, excellent performance and interesting advanced functions. An ideal phone for teenagers in the house, who are looking for good features and design. Furthermore, for this new generation of TikTok and instagramthis device stands out for its photography options, which make it the most attractive option within the mid-range, with a 16MP front camera with Ultra Wide Angle and a 32MP + 8 MP rear camera. In addition, it includes AI technology to improve photographs instantly.

Talk without thinking about the battery

But these days, what is most valued in a phone is being able to spend hours on wireless calls, something that also accompanies the rest of the year in which they spend their hours alone at home or on constant work calls. For all those for whom autonomy is a priority when purchasing their new phone, while also wanting to enjoy a fully current phone, they can set their sights on the OnePlus 12R.

The 5500 mAh battery of this device is one point above average in capacity, offering 17.6 hours of video playback on a single charge. In addition, the 100W SUPERVOOC S system, which leaves the battery charged from 1 to 100% in just 26 minutes, ideal for long trips and for those who spend the day away from home.

Cutting-edge design by 2025

If something characterizes the changes of the year, it is that the new figures tell us about a future in which technology is always important and innovative. In this context, folding phones have an important presence when it comes to carrying the latest in your pocket. He Galaxy Z Flip6 has shown that the technology made sense to achieve a more compact format and special functionalities based on the degrees of inclination of the structure, which make it ideal for selfies of the youngest members of the family.

Of course, this device also has access to Galaxy AI, the artificial intelligence that can translate or compose text, and a 50-megapixel main camera. Unlike the “flip” mobile phones that we still remember from the early 2000s, it has functionalities accessible from the phone’s exterior screen, gaining in convenience as it is not necessary to unfold it in most cases.

Tips to find the ideal mobile phone for this Christmas

But beyond the price, there are important issues that we must look at when choosing the best device for our age or for the use we make of it. The screen is the main component of the phone, through it we see the content and interact with it. Within the wide range, the priority should be OLED panels, with a high refresh rate.

In addition, the camera has become the main tool to take into account. Before we needed to carry a video or photo camera with us to record the most important moments, and now we have one at our disposal with which to photograph our partner, children, pets… or the shopping list so that we don’t forget nothing in the supermarket. It is always important to look at the photo and video quality so that our albums are of the best quality.

RAM memory, essential for multitasking and a long life of the phone, 5G connectivity – to be prepared for the future -, battery life and the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence in the phone’s functions, are other aspects to take into account when investing in a phone that will accompany us for many years. If the right choice for our lifestyle is beyond the initial budget, in stores The English Court and on their website, there are possibilities of interest-free financing.