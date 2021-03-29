The arrival of ‘Calls’ Apple TV + has turned out to be a breath of fresh air in the field of television fiction. Behind this minimalist production is Fede Alvarez, responsible for the great ‘Infernal Possession’, remake of the Sam Raimi film, and ‘Don’t breathe’. Here the Uruguayan borrows the concept created by Timothée Hochet for Canal + France in 2017, and co-writes and directs nine chapters, lasting between fifteen and twenty minutes, shaping an anthology of self-concluding science fiction stories. It will be the points of connection between each other that shed light on an even bigger and more interesting backstory.

But, without a doubt, the most striking thing about the production is its daring format and its original staging. Because in ‘Calls’ it is the word that has the true protagonism, since each story is developed through the multiple telephone conversations that the characters have in each episode. Despite the apparent crudeness of the proposal, the scripts are extremely well written and one, as a spectator, does not have the feeling of witnessing an over-explanation of what is happening, perhaps because the format favors this type of text. The most surprising thing is that the short duration and the twists and turns of each chapter encourage you to see the entire series in one go.

And I say see why the series would have little grace if the screen remained dark or hardly anything was reflected. As the conversations progress, they are drawn on it, through a series of great graphics, the lines and waves of the dialogues, forming unusual figures that help to imagine a content that is more similar to that of radio serials than that of any current television fiction. Interferences, connection cuts, calls on hold and even some schematic planes, such as an airplane flying over a landscape or the plants of a house, find all their meaning in their representation on the screen.

Actors such as Aubrey Plaza, Clancy Brown, Nicholas Braun, Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass, Paul Walter, Nick Jonas, Joey King, Johnny Sneed, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily Collins and Pedro Pascal have lent their voice to give strength to these stories – it has not had to be easy at all – largely brilliant, although as in any anthology there are ups and downs.

Along the way, love breaks, unwanted pregnancies, infidelities, sexist violence, mystery, suspense, time travel, quantum physics, parallel worlds, festivals that end in tragedy, mourning the death of a loved one, terrifying diseases and a Endless more elements that closely touch our deepest fears. Who was going to tell us that in 2021 one of the series that would make us vibrate the most is more like a radio soap opera or a podcast?

The first season of ‘Calls’ is available on Apple TV +.