The Junta de Andalucía intends to have everybody 80 or over vaccinated, at least with their first jab, by the 10th of this month.

For this reason the Council wants to locate everbody of that age group who has still not received their first vaccination. In the meantime, restarting on Easter Monday (6th) those between 60 and 65 are receiving their AstraZeneca jabs.

The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has said that the different health districts are “activated to receiving inquiries from people over 80 who have not received at least their first jab, should they have any doubts”.

For this task the Council has set up telephone numbers for the different health districts but emphasizes that they are only for those of 80 and over to use.

grenade: Granada Metropolitan District: 958 025 515. However, those that prefer it can contact directly their medical center. The rest of the health districts, such as ours (Granada Sur) you should contact your nearest medical center.

Malaga: Málaga-Axarquía Health Area: 660 592 549.

Almeria: Almeria-Poniente Health District: 950 022 522/950 204 363

(News: Granada, Malaga, Almeria, Andalucia)