The President of the United States, Joe Biden | Photo: Shawn Thew/EFE/EPA/Pool

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, got confused and called Donald Trump, his predecessor and possible rival in the November elections, “president” twice.

The 81-year-old current American leader's mistake occurred while he was commenting on Trump's victory in the Iowa Republican primaries this Thursday (18), where the former president won a record number of votes this week.

“I don’t think Iowa means anything. The president [se referindo a Trump] He got around 50,000 votes, the lowest number of votes of anyone who has ever won [as eleições] already had”, said Biden in a video that was broadcast by the portal G1.

The second time the Democrat called Trump “president” occurred while he criticized the Republican's stance towards voters of Arab origin, this time he ended up correcting himself.

“The president [Trump], the former president wants to ban Arabs from entering the United States. I’m not sure how much he understands about Arab populations,” he said.

Right now, Biden is seeking re-election for a second term and Trump, according to polls, is the favorite both to face him in November and to return to the White House.

Local polls also indicate that the age of the current American president is one of the biggest concerns of US voters.

Joe Biden was the oldest president to assume the American government, at 78 years old.