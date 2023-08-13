The company, “Real Kosher Ice Cream,” posted a warning on the website of the Food and Drug Administration in the United States, stating that “the recall relates to a type of ice cream cups that it sells.”

And she indicated that the recall order includes the 6 flavors in which this product is offered, which was made on August 4 and before that.

The company said it chose to recall the ice cream because “the safety and well-being of its customers is its top priority.”

As for the US authorities, they called on consumers to refrain from eating the ice cream in question, and called on them in return to throw it in the trash or return it to the stores from which they bought it, according to the American “Fox News” news network.

The summons came after reports of two people being injured, one in New York and the other in Pennsylvania, where they suffered a deterioration in their health and required their transfer to the hospital, the warning says.

The warning added that one of the injured fell unconscious after eating a cup of “ice cream” produced by the company.

After subjecting a sample of the product to testing in the laboratories of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, it was found that it contained listeria bacteria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States says that this infection kills 260 people annually.

However, no one has yet lost their life due to the presence of bacteria in the ice cream in question, according to the published warning.

What is listeria bacteria?