Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection informed private hospitals of the need to ensure the readiness of the infrastructure and the existence of alternative plans, within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to strengthen the health system in the country, and in the framework of planning for business continuity and completing the system of readiness and preparedness.

In a related context, Dr. Amin bin Hussein Al-Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for Public Health Policy and Licenses, issued a circular to emphasize measuring the temperatures of visitors to private health facilities, given the importance of concerting all efforts to protect and enhance community health and intensify measures to address the Coronavirus. Novelty.

He pointed out that the process of measuring the temperature of the visitors includes patients and their companions, and making a nasal swab (PCR) for everyone who registers with high temperatures and completing the procedures for dealing with everyone who is confirmed to be infected with the new Corona virus, in accordance with the protocols and instructions issued by the Ministry.

Al-Amiri stressed the need to inform the Preventive Medicine Department directly, according to the directives and decisions issued in this regard previously.

In turn, Dr. Tariq Dovan, Medical Director of the American Hospital in Dubai, stressed the importance of the role of the private health sector in developing health infrastructure and treatment services in various health facilities in the country in order to achieve healthy happiness for customers and patients and ensure the provision of high-quality health services.

He pointed out that it is necessary for private hospitals to continuously enhance their provided services to ensure the provision of high-quality health services, through the presence of a qualified health workforce, to ensure excellence in all health care facilities, to ensure the safe and effective use of medicines, devices and other technologies, and to ensure the use. Effective health information systems, and the development of financing mechanisms that support continuous quality improvement.

He pointed out that the quality of care contributes to enhancing confidence in health services, and is a key to achieving health security, which in turn depends on high-quality health services, and in return, neglect of health care wastes many resources and harms the health of the population who represent human capital.

Dovan pointed out that the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s decision to ensure the readiness of the infrastructure, the existence of alternative plans, and adequate stocks of oxygen and backup generators aims to respond immediately to any emergency and fully prepare to face any crises that may occur in the future.

He mentioned that the availability of oxygen is among the necessary and important things, especially in the current period due to the Corona virus, which causes respiratory symptoms starting from coughing and difficulty or shortness of breath, up to severe cases of acute respiratory distress syndrome, so doctors resort to supplying oxygen to patients.

He explained that the Corona pandemic imposed tremendous pressure on health systems all over the world, especially in poor countries, as many hospitals faced a shortage of oxygen supplies.