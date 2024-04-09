“Had you heard about that rabbi in Utrecht who was hit on the head in the Action the other day?” 35-year-old Michael lights another cigarette butt, right in front of David's corner, a small supermarket where the shop window is stacked with matzos. “Look, here I feel safe wearing a yarmulke, but that is not the case everywhere.”

Here, that is the Kastelenstraat in Buitenveldert, the heart of the Jewish community in Amsterdam. A long street with a Jewish grocer, a Jewish restaurant, a Jewish nursing home and a Jewish school. Here everyone feels safe to show who they are. Chatting at the cash register in Hebrew. Just put down the groceries and do the Mincha (the Jewish afternoon prayer) with ten people in the restaurant.

There is freedom here. Conditional freedom, watched by many cameras on the square and heavily armed military police guarding the school at the end of the street.

“They've always been there,” shouts a father wearing a yarmulke on the cargo bike.

Hamas attack

Anti-Semitism is nothing new for the Jewish community in the Netherlands. But hatred of Jews has rarely been as strong as it is now, the Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI) notes in a monitor published on Tuesday: 379 incidents in 2023, compared to 155 a year earlier. Especially after the attack by Hamas on Israel, on October 7, 2023, the number increased sharply.

Many more reports were received, says Hans Wallage, who investigates them on behalf of CIDI. But the CIDI only counts as 'incident' concrete statements directed against one or more people and for which the situation has been established – about 25 percent of the total. And the center also left the more than 200,000 anti-Semitic expressions online – according to 2020 research by the CIDI and the CJO (Central Jewish Consultation) – untouched. “Except if they were expressed in a personal message, such as a Direct Message.”

Members of the military police guard the Jewish school in Buitenveldert in Amsterdam. Photo Lebrina Latupeirissa

More than half of the incidents (196 out of 379) were written expressions. WhatsApp messages to Jewish Dutch people with texts such as “they forgot to gas you”, “Drop dead, cancer Jew”. 34 incidents involved destruction and defacement of Jewish targets. A swastika with permanent marker on the front door of a Jewish family in The Hague. Breaking down a garden gate of a Jewish family in Rhenen on which a mezuzah (text tube) hangs.

In 69 incidents there was a direct confrontation. A Jewish woman attacked on the tram. A group of boys in Amstelveen who, on May 4, during the two minutes of silence at 8 p.m., ring the doorbell at a house with a mezuzah and say to the couple who open the door: “What are you going to do, cancer Jew?”

Also read

Dutch Jews now experience 'double discomfort'

Curse

“You know, I just try to ignore it a bit,” says 56-year-old Eli, who runs the Meat Me Kosher restaurant in Kastelenstraat. Especially when the war against Hamas had just started, he received phone calls – “always number unknown” – from people who immediately started swearing. Young boys, he suspects. “Oh well, I hung up right away, and after a few times it was over.” He also reported the matter to the CIDI. But Eli (“no surname”) is not afraid and what concerns him most now is what is happening in his homeland – on every chair in his restaurant he had pasted a poster of a hostage Israeli.

“As long as it doesn't normalize,” says Hans Wallage of the CIDI. He sees signs of this in schools: 40 incidents in 2023, five times as many as a year earlier. Jewish students at both primary and secondary schools who have been bullied, threatened and sometimes abused by fellow students. “Just two days ago we received a report of a photo of Hitler in a class app.” Usually parents report, sometimes the school.

Restaurant Meat me Kosher has posters of hostage Israelis on the seats Photo Lebrina Latupeirissa

School board

But awareness in schools could still be improved, Wallage believes. Children are shown “the most terrible things” online and that lowers the threshold offline for insulting or harassing Jewish classmates. “And a school board does not always act adequately. Then there is too much doubt about what to do and perpetrators go free. Often out of fear of escalation, or fear that such an incident will make the media.” Wallage knows of eight cases in which the Jewish child no longer dared to go to school.

“Did you already tell me about that friend of yours?” says 51-year-old Eli, who jumps up from his seat when he hears Michael talking about anti-Semitism in front of the window of David's corner.

Michael: “Yes, yes, he wanted to become a taxi driver, as a self-employed person, and for that he recently wanted to rent a taxi from a company. Almost all the paperwork had been arranged and when the company saw that he was Jewish, it suddenly backed down. 'No, not at all'.”

The frustration is not just about obvious incidents, it's about more. “I no longer go to places where I liked to go until October 7, such as the market and certain neighborhoods,” says Eli, who also wears a yarmulke. “And my daughter, who is nine, no longer allows me to make phone calls in public in Hebrew. Anxious. 'Pahaap…'”