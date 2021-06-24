“Nicola is a strong child, is used to it to move in countryside. When he saw us again he seemed calm, he was only scared when he got into the ambulance ”. To speak is Leonardo Tanturli, father of Nicola the child of almost 2 years found safe and sound after he had disappeared in Palazzuolo sul Senio in the countryside of Mugello on the evening of Monday 21 June.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera Nicola Tanturli’s father recounts the moments before his son’s disappearance and also recognizes some mistakes on his part and his wife. The child’s parents have indeed given the alarm only to the carabinieri nine hours after Nicola’s disappearance. A move, according to Tanturli, “wrong”.

″It was a mistake, I recognize that we were wrong. Sure, we were very worried, but I know the area well. My partner and I thought we could find him soon. After a few hours, since we called him and he did not answer we have thought he had fallen asleep near home, so we thought that at dawn he would wake up and find him again. Unfortunately this was not the case, at that point we called 112 ″.

At midnight the parents realized that the little one was gone, but they did not immediately call for help because they thought that the little “Was in the neighborhood” and that he “fell asleep”. But it was there first time the child left home alone. “Living in the countryside is used to walking independently, but so far only for a few tens of meters. He had never gone so far. In recent times it has grown by a few centimeters, now it can reach the handle. He must have opened the door, maybe he didn’t find us and started looking for us ”, reads the Corriere della Sera.