It won’t be the last train for the Champions of Villarreal nor for Europe of Betis, because there will still be many days left, but the reviewer has already begun to call insistently to both teams (follow the game live on AS.com). The urgencies accumulate to the Castellón, kings of the tie and that they begin to see Seville and Barcelona too far. Meanwhile, those of Pellegrini They cannot afford to lose tonight because to start the 5th place it would be almost impossible, 9 points away plus the golaveraje. That without counting what the Real Sociedad does in Getafe at lunchtime.

The cast trained by Unai loses little Emery, which is accumulate casualties in defense and in attack. But it doesn’t earn much either. The Gipuzkoan coach celebrates the probable return to eleven Hood and, above all, to have already healthy in the last weeks to his pair of forwards, one of the best in LaLiga. Gerard Moreno He returned with a double in Elche but left before the Elche team neutralized that advantage. Paco Alcacer, who gave him an assistance, continues to understand wonderfully with him.

Manuel Pellegrini returns to a city where he was extremely happy as soon as he crossed the pond. Surely Villarreal inspires the Chilean coach to find the best eleven before a new low, this one of draft. Borja Iglesias, which was finally beginning to justify the tremendous investment that Betis had made for him two summers ago, has injured and the Verdiblanca lineup will present at least that novelty and the also probable of Claudio Bravo in goal. The Heliopolis team will try to avoid a series horribilis after being eliminated in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals against him Athletic on penalties and lose in the league last Sunday against him Barcelona.