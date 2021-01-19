Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority warned against selling agricultural and animal crops and their products without obtaining a license from the authority, and considered those who sell without a license a violation, and expose themselves to legal accountability.

The authority called on practitioners of agricultural and livestock activities from farms and from estates, to obtain the necessary permits and approvals from the authority, by registering in the Small-Scale Producers Program, to ensure that the requirements of biosecurity and food safety are met, which is beneficial to farmers and society as a whole.

The authority also stressed that animals and their products should not be sold without a license to prevent legal accountability, with the possibility of the presence of animals that may be carriers of infectious or epidemic diseases, which will contribute to the transmission of infection to individuals, as well as the rest of the animals on farms.

The authority also warned of the legal consequences for those selling subsidized government fodder, due to the depletion of government resources allocated for this, and the support reaching those who are not eligible.

It should be noted that the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi had created a package of 15 new economic activities for small producers in the plant production sector at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, bringing the total economic activities in the agricultural sector at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to 46 Economic activity.

The agricultural sector witnessed remarkable growth in terms of quantity and quality of production and the development of agricultural methods, based on modern technology and good practices.

The license for farmers to practice marketing activities and sell the products of their farms to merchants and retail stores helps them gain more experience, by learning about the desires and aspirations of merchants and consumers, which will positively affect agricultural practices and post-harvest transactions, and increase the economic return of agriculture.

The authority is committed to providing all forms of support to farms that have commercial licenses, so that merchants and retail stores can communicate with their owners to contract to purchase the products of their farms, as an additional promotional channel for them, and the authority is also keen to implement promotional campaigns to encourage the local product in the markets.

The authority provides extension services and technical support through 27 agricultural extension centers, to help Abu Dhabi farmers adopt best agricultural practices, and provide evidence of good agricultural practices for vegetable and fruit production and post-harvest transactions to help farm owners take care of production, and improve the efficiency of the supply chain from farm to fork. And developing the competitive value chain for the local product.

The authority is also keen on introducing and adopting new high-yield varieties after ensuring their success in local environmental conditions, such as figs, olives, papaya, pineapples and cranberries (rosberry and blackberry). About 27 varieties of citrus were produced, after their evaluation and approval.